Storm chaser Tim Marshall looks back at the tornado outbreak of 1967

Posted 5:44 PM, April 8, 2017, by

Legendary storm chaser and structural engineer Tim Marshall recounts his experiences and impressions of the tornado outbreak of April 21, 1967, and sheds light on a project in which he's currently engaged which recently position two instrument pods in two different tornadoes yielding a treasure trove of information he'll tell us about.