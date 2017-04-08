Saturday Chicago-area hydrologic river stages and Flood Warnings/Advisories

Minor to moderate flooding continues on segments of the Iroquois, Kankakee, Des Plaines and Illinois Rivers in the Chicago area – on the Des Plaines River the Des Plaines and Lincolnshire locations are expected to fall below flood today (Saturday). Other segments of the Iroquois, Kankakee, Rock and Illinois Rivers are not expected to flood, but are flowing close enough to bankfull to warrant a Flood Advisory. The Flood Warning and Advisory segments are displayed by light green strips on the highlighted map.

Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       3.78  07 AM Sat  -1.26

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       7.48  06 AM Sat  -0.12 Minor
Gurnee               7.0       8.03  06 AM Sat  -0.27 Minor
Lincolnshire        12.5      12.59  07 AM Sat  -0.45 Minor
Des Plaines         15.0      15.06  07 AM Sat  -0.54 Minor
River Forest        16.0      12.57  07 AM Sat  -0.46
Riverside            7.0       6.38  07 AM Sat  -0.45

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5       9.22  06 AM Sat  -0.03
Montgomery          13.0      12.82  07 AM Sat  -0.13
Dayton              12.0      10.48  07 AM Sat  -0.86

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      17.29  07 AM Sat  -1.24

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       8.69  07 AM Sat  -0.85

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       8.72  07 AM Sat  -1.11
Shorewood            6.5       3.96  07 AM Sat  -0.74

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0      10.72  05 AM Sat  -0.43
Foresman            18.0      17.12  07 AM Sat   0.31 Advisory
Chebanse            16.0      12.34  07 AM Sat   0.11
Iroquois            18.0      18.21  07 AM Sat   0.54 Minor

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0      16.19  07 AM Sat  -2.30

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       9.88  07 AM Sat   0.44 Minor
Kouts               11.0      10.79  07 AM Sat   0.21 Minor
Shelby               9.0      11.19  07 AM Sat   0.01 Moderate
Momence              5.0       4.55  07 AM Sat  -0.43
Wilmington           6.5       5.18  07 AM Sat  -0.45 Advisory

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       5.15  06 AM Sat  -3.02

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       3.74  07 AM Sat  -1.24

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       8.59  07 AM Sat  -2.16
South Holland       16.5      10.61  06 AM Sat  -2.51

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       4.69  07 AM Sat  -1.91

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       7.58  07 AM Sat  -2.62
Leonore             16.0      12.24  07 AM Sat  -2.18

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0      14.41  07 AM Sat  -1.15 Advisory
Ottawa             463.0     463.27  06 AM Sat  -0.65 Minor
La Salle            20.0      24.47  07 AM Sat   0.25 Minor

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0          M  M              M

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       5.19  07 AM Sat  -0.01
Perryville          12.0       9.78  06 AM Sat  -0.32

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0      10.12  07 AM Sat   0.04

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       7.62  06 AM Sat  -0.03
Rockford            9.0       3.76  07 AM Sat  -0.11
Byron               13.0      10.58  07 AM Sat  -0.17 Advisory
Dixon               16.0      12.77  06 AM Sat  -0.09