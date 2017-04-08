Saturday Chicago-area hydrologic river stages and Flood Warnings/Advisories
Minor to moderate flooding continues on segments of the Iroquois, Kankakee, Des Plaines and Illinois Rivers in the Chicago area – on the Des Plaines River the Des Plaines and Lincolnshire locations are expected to fall below flood today (Saturday). Other segments of the Iroquois, Kankakee, Rock and Illinois Rivers are not expected to flood, but are flowing close enough to bankfull to warrant a Flood Advisory. The Flood Warning and Advisory segments are displayed by light green strips on the highlighted map.
Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 3.78 07 AM Sat -1.26
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.48 06 AM Sat -0.12 Minor
Gurnee 7.0 8.03 06 AM Sat -0.27 Minor
Lincolnshire 12.5 12.59 07 AM Sat -0.45 Minor
Des Plaines 15.0 15.06 07 AM Sat -0.54 Minor
River Forest 16.0 12.57 07 AM Sat -0.46
Riverside 7.0 6.38 07 AM Sat -0.45
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 9.22 06 AM Sat -0.03
Montgomery 13.0 12.82 07 AM Sat -0.13
Dayton 12.0 10.48 07 AM Sat -0.86
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 17.29 07 AM Sat -1.24
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.69 07 AM Sat -0.85
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.72 07 AM Sat -1.11
Shorewood 6.5 3.96 07 AM Sat -0.74
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 10.72 05 AM Sat -0.43
Foresman 18.0 17.12 07 AM Sat 0.31 Advisory
Chebanse 16.0 12.34 07 AM Sat 0.11
Iroquois 18.0 18.21 07 AM Sat 0.54 Minor
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 16.19 07 AM Sat -2.30
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 9.88 07 AM Sat 0.44 Minor
Kouts 11.0 10.79 07 AM Sat 0.21 Minor
Shelby 9.0 11.19 07 AM Sat 0.01 Moderate
Momence 5.0 4.55 07 AM Sat -0.43
Wilmington 6.5 5.18 07 AM Sat -0.45 Advisory
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 5.15 06 AM Sat -3.02
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 3.74 07 AM Sat -1.24
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 8.59 07 AM Sat -2.16
South Holland 16.5 10.61 06 AM Sat -2.51
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 4.69 07 AM Sat -1.91
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 7.58 07 AM Sat -2.62
Leonore 16.0 12.24 07 AM Sat -2.18
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 14.41 07 AM Sat -1.15 Advisory
Ottawa 463.0 463.27 06 AM Sat -0.65 Minor
La Salle 20.0 24.47 07 AM Sat 0.25 Minor
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 M M M
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 5.19 07 AM Sat -0.01
Perryville 12.0 9.78 06 AM Sat -0.32
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 10.12 07 AM Sat 0.04
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.62 06 AM Sat -0.03
Rockford 9.0 3.76 07 AM Sat -0.11
Byron 13.0 10.58 07 AM Sat -0.17 Advisory
Dixon 16.0 12.77 06 AM Sat -0.09