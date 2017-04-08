× Saturday Chicago-area hydrologic river stages and Flood Warnings/Advisories

Minor to moderate flooding continues on segments of the Iroquois, Kankakee, Des Plaines and Illinois Rivers in the Chicago area – on the Des Plaines River the Des Plaines and Lincolnshire locations are expected to fall below flood today (Saturday). Other segments of the Iroquois, Kankakee, Rock and Illinois Rivers are not expected to flood, but are flowing close enough to bankfull to warrant a Flood Advisory. The Flood Warning and Advisory segments are displayed by light green strips on the highlighted map.

Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…