Risk of severe thunderstorms Monday

The National Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area under a slight to Marginal Risk of Severe thunderstorms Monday – damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats. The Slight Risk (yellow-shaded area on the highlighted map depicting a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) is oriented just over and south and east of Chicago. The Marginal Risk (green-shaded area depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) covers in general the area west and north of Chicago.

The strong to severe storms are expected to develop along and ahead of a cold front moving from west to east through our area Monday. Timing of the Front has it passing through Chicago late in the afternoon.