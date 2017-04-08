× Mild air is forecast to persist through mid-April

High temperatures on Sunday are forecast to run about 20 degrees above normal. Although a cold frontal passage on Monday will temper the unseasonable warmth, readings are still expected to average well above normal.

Cool lake winds are likely to lock in late Tuesday and persist through the workweek. While inland highs generally peak at or above 60, lakeside readings will hold closer to 50.

A return of milder air is slated for Easter weekend, when strengthening south winds are expected to negate Lake Michigan’s chill. Medium-range ensemble forecasts show temperatures from Thursday through April 18 averaging 6 to 8 degrees above normal across inland portions of Chicago.

Mild air Sunday and again next weekend will also bring a threat of thunderstorms