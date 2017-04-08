Mike Bardou and Matt Friedlein on increasing society’s weather awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weather Ready Reminders of the 1967 Outbreak

By Mike Bardou and Matthew T. Friedlein

Despite having occurred nearly 50 years ago, many aspects of the April 21, 1967 tornado outbreak serve as reminders of what can happen today. There have been countless advances in forecasting skill and communication over the past half century, yet population has substantially grown with more people across a vastly larger area. Thus tornado impact concerns from 1967 hold just as true today, such as tornadoes occurring as schools dismiss and as after school activities occur.

In addition, the late afternoon and early evening is peak climatological time for tornadoes, which overlaps the daily commute that is nowadays much heavier trafficked in the Chicago area. This presentation will focus on how to leverage the advancements in forecasting skill and communication to increase our weather awareness and assess how we as a society will minimize the impact that thunderstorms and tornadoes have, especially during situations with increased vulnerability.

Mike Bardou

Warning Coordination Meteorologist

NOAA/National Weather Service - Chicago/Romeoville, IL

Matt T. Friedlein, Lead Forecaster, National Weather Service-Chicago/Romeoville, IL