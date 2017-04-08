Former Blackhawk Bryan Bickell set to retire from NHL

RALEIGH, N.C. – Carolina Hurricanes forward Bryan Bickell is hanging up his skates for good.

Bickell, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November, told NHL.com Saturday he will retire after the final two games of the season.

There was a sense Bickell might be calling it quits after an emotionally charged postgame interview Thursday night following his first game back on home ice.

[WATCH] An emotional Bryan Bickell spoke with the media following his first game back in Raleigh Thursday night: pic.twitter.com/mo2yP0vjtX — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) April 7, 2017

Bickell’s teammates showed their full support Saturday morning, surprising him at an MS benefit walk with ‘Bickell Brave’ shirts.

Bickell surprised by all his teammates in "Bickell Brave" shirts pic.twitter.com/UM3iXfhPnQ — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) April 8, 2017

Bickell played nine seasons with the Blackhawks and was a member of the 2010, 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cups teams.