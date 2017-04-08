Dr. Steven Ackerman speaks at Fermilab/WGN Tornado & Severe Storms Seminar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On hand at our seminar this year to discuss the revolutionary new GOES-16 weather satellite--the most advanced weather satellite ever developed, with its real-time lightning detection system and the first time an ability to produce images of the western hemisphere's weather every 30 seconds, will be Dr. Steven Ackerman of "CIMSS" (the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.