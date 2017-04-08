Brian Smith, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the NWS

Posted 7:38 PM, April 8, 2017, by

Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Omaha, Nebraska, Brian Smith, speaks at the Fermilab/WGN Tornado & Severe Storms Seminar. Smith was the co-founder with Tom Skilling of the tornado seminar 37 years ago in the early 1980s.