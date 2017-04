LOS ANGELES – The Blackhawks will begin their ninth consecutive run at the Stanley Cup by hosting the Nashville Predators in a best-of-seven series.

This marks the third postseason matchup between the two teams.

The Blackhawks won the previous two series in 2010 and 2015.

This season, Nashville won the first meeting of the year, but the Hawks rattled off the next four.

The full playoff schedule will be announced on Sunday.