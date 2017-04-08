After 6 shot in Austin, local leaders call for a plan to fight violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Frustration is building among community leaders on Chicago’s West Side after six people were shot in a single incident in broad daylight Friday.

Saturday morning, those leaders put the pressure on local and state leaders to do more to fix what they’re calling a crisis on Chicago’s west and south sides.

Gunfire rang out at the corner of Central and Corcoran in Chicago’s south Austin neighborhood Friday afternoon. Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin said he counted 30 rounds of ammunition on the ground.

"I saw it. It was a war zone,” Boykin said.

“This happened in broad daylight with police present on the scene,” said 29th Ward Alderman Chris Taliaferro.

A total of six men were shot, with one now dead, in what police say was a drive-by. The occupants of a grey SUV are still at large. A day later, community leaders gathered where blood still stains the ground to call attention to the bigger issue.

"I’ve not heard from the superintendent or his command staff. I don’t want to put him on front this morning, but (what) I want is, I want him to give me a call. I want him to say, 'alderman we have a plan in place to reduce violence on the West Side of Chicago,” Taliaferro said.

"There’s no instant solution," sad Congressman Danny Davis of the 7th District. "But there can be instant relief.”

Police say five of the six who were shot are documented gang members, including the 24-year-old man who was killed. Aldermen say the shooting may have been the result of a social media post.

Now these leaders are calling out all stakeholders to move to action.

"Don’t sit down and let the wrong take over! Do what’s right and let’s continue to love one another and let’s wrap out arms around one another," 37th ward Ald. Emma Mots said.

"As I look at the news I see how much they’re preparing for the traffic at Wrigley Field. I’m worried because I don’t see that same concern about the gun violence on the South Side and West Side of Chicago,” Taliaferro said.

"It appears that the people in power, many of the people in power don’t care because it appears to be a tale of two cities in Chicago,” said community activist Rev. Ira Acree.

"I’m calling on the governor, the mayor of this city and the county board president to come up with a comprehensive plan to deal with this gun violence,” Boykin said.