White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Minnesota

* The White Sox have increased their win total in each of the past three seasons, the first time they have done that in three straight seasons since 1935-37.

* The Twins have been very patient at the plate so far this year, drawing at least seven walks in all three of their games. They are the first MLB team to do that in the first three games of a season since the 1996 Texas Rangers.

* In his first three games in a Twins uniform, Jason Castro has drawn six walks and has three RBI. He’s the first player to have at least six walks and three RBI in his first three games with a team since David Justice did so to start his Indians career back in 1997.

* Rookie Jacob May has notched an RBI in each of his first two career games despite not getting a hit in either one. He is only the second player since RBI became an official stat in 1920 to have an RBI but no hits in each of his first two career games, along with Dick Whitman of the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1946.

* Phil Hughes has posted a 7.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his career against the White Sox, the fourth-highest mark by any pitcher against any opponent in the live-ball era (since 1920; minimum 15 starts).

* Derek Holland has thrown eight shutouts in 158 career starts, or one every 19.8 starts. Among active pitchers with at least 150 career starts, only Clayton Kershaw has thrown shutouts more often in his career (one every 17.6 starts).