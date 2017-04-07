Southerly winds to deliver June-level warmth

High pressure centered over the mid-Mississippi valley Friday night will shift eastward by early Saturday. This will allow winds across the Midwest to turn southerly, drawing much warmer air across the region. High temperatures Friday afternoon soared well into the 70s across the Plains, from Texas, to the Canadian border. Scattered 80-degree readings were also reported. Northeast Illinois will transition to this warmer air mass on Saturday, when readings across the area reach the upper 60s. By Sunday, warm air will have fully arrived, with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s expected. An influx of moisture is also forecast to reach the area Sunday and Sunday night, fueling thunderstorm development. Forecasts suggest strong, gusty winds may occur Sunday night.