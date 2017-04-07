High pressure centered over the mid-Mississippi valley Friday night will shift eastward by early Saturday. This will allow winds across the Midwest to turn southerly, drawing much warmer air across the region. High temperatures Friday afternoon soared well into the 70s across the Plains, from Texas, to the Canadian border. Scattered 80-degree readings were also reported. Northeast Illinois will transition to this warmer air mass on Saturday, when readings across the area reach the upper 60s. By Sunday, warm air will have fully arrived, with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s expected. An influx of moisture is also forecast to reach the area Sunday and Sunday night, fueling thunderstorm development. Forecasts suggest strong, gusty winds may occur Sunday night.
Southerly winds to deliver June-level warmth
-
Polar air mass arrives as weather turns wintry
-
‘Back-door’ cold front results in 40-degree temperature drop Friday
-
Cold snap wanes following weekend deep freeze
-
A weather change to milder temperatures
-
Brief temperature rebound expected Sunday
-
-
Risk of severe storms across Chicago area Friday late morning/afternoon
-
Spring-like temperatures to return after midweek chill
-
Temperature downturn Wednesday – big warm-up end of week
-
Springlike warmth to persist through midweek
-
Mild temperatures to persist
-
-
Spring storm to bring high winds and snow this week
-
Rain Wednesday, then colder through Friday
-
Mainly cloudy, rainy periods through Wednesday