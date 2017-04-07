Serena Wolf’s “Dude Diet” Sesame-Orange Chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Dude Diet's Serena Wolf

Demo and Signing

Read It and Eat

2142 N Halsted St

Tonight

6:30PM – 8:30PM

domesticate-me.com

Dudes. So well intentioned when it comes to healthy eating, even as they fail epically in execution--inhaling a “green salad” topped with chicken fingers and a vat of ranch dressing or ordering an Italian sub on a low-carb wrap (that makes it healthy, right?).

Enter Serena Wolf, After moving in with her boyfriend and becoming privy to his disturbing eating habits and nutritional confusion, Serena grew increasingly concerned about the dude’s long-term health (and waistline). As a labor of love, she put her chef skills to work creating slimmed down versions of his favorite foods and posting them on her blog Domesticate ME!, where she received an overwhelming response from men and women alike. Now, in The Dude Diet, Serena shares more than 125 droolworthy recipes that prove that meals made with nutrient-dense whole foods can elicit the same extreme excitement and satisfaction associated with deep dish pizza or Chinese take-out. Better still, each recipe is 100% idiotproof and requires only easily accessible ingredients and kitchen tools, so that even the most culinarily challenged dudes will be able to pull them off.