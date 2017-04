A mother from Milwaukee went to court to face charges of child neglect, after her young son shot himself with her gun.

Prosecutors say Ashley Carter left the gun in her purse, then walked out of her living room, where her three kids were playing.

Her 4-year-old son found the gun and accidentally fired it, wounding his hand.

Carter is free on bond, but she’s not allowed any unsupervised visits with her kids; she could spend six years in prison if she’s convicted.

Her next court date is next week.