BERWYN, Ill. — Police in Berwyn have made an arrest in last week’s double murder of an elderly couple.

40-year-old Roger Scoby of Schaumburg is charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Police say he shot Ira and Tommie Moore in the head and stabbed Tommie multiple times.

Their bodies were discovered inside their home Friday.

Authorities say there was no forced entry because the Moores knew their killer.

