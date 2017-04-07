Midday Fix: Sweet potato bowl, from Cupitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sellia Georges

Cupitol

455 E. Illinois

Chicago

(312) 414-1400

812 Grove Street

Evanston

(847) 868-8078

www.cupitol.com

Sweet Potato Bowl

Ingredients:

1 cup organic brown rice

1/2 cup baby kale, chopped

2 cups roasted sweet potato, cubed

1 cup vegan coconut curry

Directions:

Cook rice by the package instructions. In a large pan, combine cooked rice with 1 Tbs coconut curry and sauté. Transfer to a bowl. In the same pan, sauté kale for 3-5 minutes until wilted. Add roasted sweet potato and remaining coconut curry, and combine until the sauce thickens, about 3-5 minutes. Pour over rice and stir.

Optional to serve with poached egg, shrimp, or chicken.

Vegan Coconut Curry

Ingredients:

one white onion, diced

2 Tbs extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tsp ginger, finely chopped

1 tsp lemongrass, finely chopped

16 oz. coconut milk

1 Tbs yellow curry powder

2 pinches ground cumin

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Heat a small pot on medium-high, add extra virgin olive oil and sauté onions until lightly browned. Add garlic, ginger, lemongrass, curry and stir in. Add coconut milk and lower heat to medium for 15 minutes. Salt and pepper to taste.