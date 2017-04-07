Jeffrey Ringel of The Soufan Group weighs in on Syria and Sweden developments on the WGN Midday News
-
Lunchbreak: Lobster rolls, prepared by New England Seafood Company chef Jeffrey Mazza
-
Midday Fix: Strong Is the New Pretty author Kate Parker
-
WGN Midday News chats with Luke Wilson about his new movie Rock Dog
-
Midday Fix: Live performance from Kahil El’Zabar
-
Midday News: Preview of Paint The Night Purple event benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association
-
-
“WGN-TV MIDDAY NEWS FRIDAY TRIVIA SPECIAL” GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES
-
Midday Fix: Weight loss tips for pets from Dr. Jami-Lyn Derse
-
Jerry Sandusky’s son Jeffrey charged with child sexual abuse
-
Midday Fix: Live from Mardi Gras in New Orleans
-
Midday Fix: Make Your Kid A Money Genius author Beth Kobliner
-
-
Scattered thunderstorms slowly weakening this Monday morning
-
WGN EVENING NEWS LAUNCHES 6-7pm HOUR STARTING APRIL 4 WITH MICAH MATERRE AND MARK SUPPELSA
-
WGN-TV TO AIR NEWS SERIES & SPECIAL “HIJACKED – THE OPIOID ADDICTION CRISIS”