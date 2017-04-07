Dear Tom,

Is a crawl space in a house a safe place to go in a tornado?

Roger Mitchell

Dear Roger,

When a tornado threatens, there is no absolutely safe place in a house, other than a specifically designed tornado-proof “safe room.” However, there are degrees of safety below absolute security. A crawl space is a possibly safe place, depending on the type of construction of the house. The crawl space of a house built upon a cinder block or wooden foundation will offer less protection than a similarly constructed house on a concrete foundation. However, especially intense tornadoes, though they occur rarely, have the capability to totally obliterate houses constructed on crawl spaces. Also, one must consider the location in a crawl space: ideally away from heavy appliances or furniture in the house above the crawl space.