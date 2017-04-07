× Hughes strong, Twins beat White Sox to improve to 4-0

CHICAGO — Phil Hughes pitched six strong innings for his first win in almost a year and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Friday night for their first 4-0 start since 1987.

Miguel Sano hit an RBI go-ahead double in the sixth, and Chris Gimenez added an RBI double in the seventh for the Twins, who led the majors with 103 losses last season after opening 0-9.

Hughes (1-0) made his first start since June 9, 2016, and allowed one run and five hits, struck out three and walked none. The right-hander’s season was cut short last year after he suffered a broken bone above his left knee and underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. Hughes last won in a rain-shortened game on April 18, 2016, against Milwaukee.

Tyler Duffey pitched two scoreless innings of relief, and Brandon Kintzler pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Derek Holland (0-1) took the loss in his White Sox debut.