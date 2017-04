× Friday Chicago-area river stages and flood forecasts

Across the Chicago-area some rivers are still rising while others have crested and are in a very flow fall. Flood Warnings for Minor to Moderate Flooding continue on segments of the Iroquois, Kankakee, Des Plaines, Illinois rivers and Sugar Creek. Flood Advisories have been issued for segments of the Illinois, Iroquois, Kankakee, the North Branch of the Chicago and the Rock Rivers where the rivers are approaching/near or at bankfull – very close or forecast to crest just below flood. Rivers in flood or under a Flood Advisory are shaded in light green on the highlighted map.

Below is a summary of river stages and segments under Flood Warning/Advisories prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…