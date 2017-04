× Man killed in house fire on Chicago’s Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A man died in a house fire on the city’s Northwest Side.

The flames broke out at Oak Park and Argyle in the Big Oaks neighborhood around 5:55 a.m. Friday.

The fire began in the basement. The victim was found on the first floor.

He was rushed to a hospital, but didn’t survive.

No word on his identity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.