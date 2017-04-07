Ex-KGB spy talks espionage and Putin’s strategy in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As an investigation into Russia's meddling in the U.S. election continues, Jack Barsky is now talking about his secret life in America as a KGB Spy.

Barsky held a job at some of the top corporations in the U.S. and lived a seemingly normal life -- all while spying for the Soviet Union.

He documents it all in his book, "Deep Undercover: My Secret Life and Tangled Allegiances as a KGB Spy in America."

Barsky joined WGN Morning News Friday for an interview.

