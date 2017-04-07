Dad fined by British Supreme Court for taking daughter to Disney

LONDON — A dad loses his case in the British Supreme Court.

His crime: taking his daughter to Disney World without her school’s okay.

It all started two years ago, when Jon Platt asked for school permission to take his six-year-old daughter on a Disney trip, missing seven class days.

The school said no, but he took her anyway. He was fined about $180.

Platt argued that his daughter had about a 90 – 95 percent attendance rate, which school policy stated was satisfactory.

The court stated that unexcused absences were disruptive to the student and the entire class.

The U.K. has stiff truancy laws, and requires all children from 5 to 12 years old to be in school.