Cubs offer behind the scenes look at Wrigley renovations

CHICAGO – When the Cubs play at Wrigley Field for the first time since winning the World Series, they might notice a few changes.

For one, the playing surface will be brand new.

In fact, the field itself will be replaced with fresh sod each of the next two seasons.

Also, the days of watching pitchers warm up on the first and third baselines are over.

Fans can still get a good look at the bullpens. They’ll just have to head under the bleachers to see them.

One of the benefits of the relocation is more seats on the field level.

And getting to your seat should be a faster process now.

A new Western gate gives fans another entry point to the park, which should reduce congestion and foot traffic.

There’s another piece of the puzzle that won’t be unveiled until next year.

The two-level American Airlines 1914 Club will be situated underground behind home plate and house bunker suites, private bathrooms, and private food and beverage space.

For more information on all the new and upcoming amenities, visit www.wrigleyfield.com.

