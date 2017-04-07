× Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ Milwaukee

* Milwaukee has won five of the last six games against the Cubs after having won just four of their previous 26 meetings. The Brewers’ one loss came by just one run, as they have outscored the Cubs 37-19 in those six games.

* After falling 2-1 in the series finale against Colorado yesterday on Nolan Arenado’s top-of-the-ninth solo shot, the Brewers have now lost five of their last six series at home. Their one series win came when they took 2-of-3 from the Cubs September 5-7, 2016.

* Chicago is off to a 2-1 start after taking a three-game series in St. Louis. The Cubs batted just .200 (4-for-20) with runners in scoring position, but somehow managed to make the most of their rather poor showing with 11 RBI in those 20 at-bats.

* The Brewers will likely be without Keon Broxton for a bit after a fastball to the face forced Broxton out of the game with a nasal fracture. Broxton’s extended cheek flap on his helmet almost certainly saved him from more serious injury. Since Broxton came to the Brewers last season, the team is 30-31 (.492) with Broxton in the lineup, 44-61 (.419) without him.

* Kyle Schwarber has already played more games this season (three) than he did all of last season (two) after suffering torn ligaments in his knee. Schwarber hit a crucial three-run homer in the seventh to put the Cubs up one. It was Schwarber’s first home run since September 12, 2015.

* Addison Russell drove in two runs in Thursday’s 6-4 win over St. Louis despite on 0-for-5 showing at the plate. He is just the fourth player in MLB to drive in two or more runs while going 0-for-5 or more from the dish since the beginning of last season, and the first Cubs batter to do so since Dave Kingman on August 19, 1978 against the Reds.