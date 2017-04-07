× Coastin’ The Country: Gatlinburg remains strong after devastating wildfire

“The best way to help this area….is to visit.”

A few weeks ago I made my first trip to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Last year, a devastating wildfire swept through that region – Gatlinburg was hit particularly hard. One way you can help the people of the region recover – plan a trip there this summer.

I spoke to Dollywood’s Pete Owens about how the recovery was going and what the people of Gatlinburg / Pigeon Forge need moving forward.