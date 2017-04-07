× Coastin’ The Country: Full ride on LIGHTNING ROD at Dollywood

It was one of the most anticipated roller coasters of the 2016 season – LIGHTNING ROD, the world’s first LAUNCHED wooden roller coaster.

Rocky Mountain Construction is the team behind the record-breaking creation that opened at Dollywood last season. It sends riders up a 45-degree first hill at 45 miles per hour. It’s like being shot out of a cannon, dipping in one “false drop,” before hitting a 160-foot drop that takes you into the Smoky Mountain terrain. There you hit speeds up to 73 miles per hour, making it the fastest wooden roller coaster on Earth.

Simply put – I HAD to ride this thing. So I took my first trip to Dollywood on their opening weekend and rode the lightning for the first time. Here is my FULL RIDE on “Lightning Rod!”

I highly recommend a trip down to the Pigeon Forge / Gatlinburg area, here’s more info on Dollywood….

Dollywood | 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd., Pigeon Forge, TN | 1-800-365-5996 | dollywood.com