Coastin' The Country: Dollywood's Lightning Rod is world's fastest wooden coaster

It’s the big debut of my “Coastin’ The Country” segment on WGN Morning News! To kick things off, we went down to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee to ride their record breaking wooden roller coaster “Lightning Rod.”

Lightning Rod isn’t just the fastest wooden roller coaster in the world, it’s also the world’s first LAUNCHING wooden coaster. When the train leaves the station, riders are sent up the first hill at 45 miles per hour. That helps you reach a top speed of 73mph when you hit the bottom of the first 160-foot drop. It’s an exhilirating experience that never lets up – you are flying through the Smoky Mountain terrain with so many moments of airtime, out of your seat for about 20 seconds of the ride.

Check out my full story on Lightning Rod above. My FULL RIDE VIDEO is here. And a few more Lightning Rod extras for you…..

Check out the unedited POV of the ride….

And Devin Olsen put together the definitive documentary on the making of “Lightning Rod.” Check that out here….