× Bulls Game Notes For Saturday @ Brooklyn

* The Bulls have won five of the last six games in this series, including both meetings in 2016-17. Chicago and Brooklyn will face each other one more time after Saturday, on the final day on the regular season (April 12).

* Entering this weekend, Chicago sat in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, but was just 0.5 game ahead of ninth-place Miami. Entering this weekend, the Bulls’ .278 remaining strength of schedule was the easiest in the league; their final three games are against the Nets (twice) and the Magic.

* After going 0-7 in April last season, the Nets have opened the month at 3-1 in 2016-17. Brooklyn is shooting 50.3 percent from the field this month; entering this weekend, that was sixth best the league, second best among Eastern Conference teams.

* Nikola Mirotic had 22 points in Chicago’s win at Philadelphia on Thursday. It was Mirotic’s fourth road game with 20+ points this season, with all four of those performances coming since March 13.

* This will be the 14th time that Brook and Robin Lopez will face each other when both have been in the starting lineup. While Brook has averaged more than twice as many points per game (23.5) than his twin brother (10.8) in these matchups, Robin’s team has won eight of the 13 contests.

* Jeremy Lin poured in 32 points in Thursday’s loss to the Magic. It was the most points he has scored in a game since December 17, 2015, when he had 35 in a win over the Raptors. His team has gone 3-3 all-time when he has 30+ points in a contest.