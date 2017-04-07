× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Los Angeles

* The Blackhawks were blanked, 4-0, by the Ducks at Honda Center on Thursday night, and have now dropped a season-high tying three straight games overall. Chicago has been shut out seven times this season – tied with Montreal for most of any 2017 playoff team entering this weekend.

* Los Angeles was throttled, 4-1, by Calgary at Staples Center on Thursday night, dropping to 1-3-0 in its last four home tilts. The Kings have scored one goal or fewer 27 times in 2016-17 – tied for fourth most of any NHL club.

* Chicago and Los Angeles have split two meetings this season, each beating the other on home ice. The Kings have defeated the Blackhawks three straight times at Staples Center, with all three victories coming by a single goal.

* Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks in both goals (34) and assists (54) for the second straight season (had 46 goals and 60 assists in 2015-16). With two points in this contest, Kane will become the first Blackhawk with back-to-back 90+ point seasons since Jeremy Roenick had four straight, 1990-91 to 1993-94.

* Including 32 markers, Jeff Carter leads all Kings with 63 points in 2016-17, ending Anze Kopitar’s nine-year reign as the team’s leading point-getter. Carter has four goals and two helpers in his last three skates against the Blackhawks at Staples Center.

* Tonight will be Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Bob Miller’s last game behind the mic for the Kings at Staples Center. Miller will call his last contest on Sunday night in Anaheim.