Around Town: Smokey And The Bandit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanks to Jeff Hoover for helping us out and being apart of the show! Turd Ferguson must come back!

http://www.mclchicago.com/smokey-and-the-bandit-the-musical

Smokey and The Bandit: The Musical - MCL Chicago

"We've got a long way to go, and a short time to get there!"

Who can haul 400 cases of illegal beer from Texarkana, Texas back to Atlanta, Georgia, in 28 hours or less, for $80,000, while being chased by the cops, and harboring a hitchhiking bride? THE BANDIT, that's who!

Adapted from the classic film of the same name, SMOKEY AND THE BANDIT: THE MUSICAL comes to life on stage, telling the story you love, by featuring some of the most famous songs from the film's soundtracks.