Around Town: Smokey And The Bandit

Thanks to Jeff Hoover for helping us out and being apart of the show! Turd Ferguson must come back!
Smokey and The Bandit: The Musical - MCL Chicago
"We've got a long way to go, and a short time to get there!"
Who can haul 400 cases of illegal beer from Texarkana, Texas back to Atlanta, Georgia, in 28 hours or less, for $80,000, while being chased by the cops, and harboring a hitchhiking bride? THE BANDIT, that's who!
Adapted from the classic film of the same name, SMOKEY AND THE BANDIT: THE MUSICAL comes to life on stage, telling the story you love, by featuring some of the most famous songs from the film's soundtracks.