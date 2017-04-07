Around Town: Flanagan’s Wake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flanagan’s Wake transports the audience to the fictional town of Grapplin, County Sligo, Ireland, where local roustabout, Flanagan, has died. Here they meet an eclectic cast of characters including Fiona Finn, Flanagan’s spirited fiancée of 22 years, Brian Ballybunion, his best friend and drinking mate, Father Damon Fitzgerald, the sharp-tongued parish priest, Mayor O’Doul, the town mayor and bartender, the innocent Mother Flanagan and several other colorful citizens. The mourners pay their respects to the deceased in the Irish tradition (with a quick stop at the pub first). Flanagan’s Wake is performed in the irreverent improvisational that won it rave reviews in Chicago. Much of the play’s hilarious detail is created as the cast and audience interact, each offering anecdotes about Flanagan himself, speculation on the cause of his unfortunate demise, and claims to Flanagan’s estate – all employing tall tales and rip-roaring songs. Spontaneous improvisation guarantees that no two shows will ever be the same.

The performance schedule varies, so please check www.ChicagoTheaterWorks.com for up-to-date details. Tickets for Flanagan’s Wake range from $29 to $34. A full bar is available for beverage purchases at all performances. Discounted tickets for groups of eight or more are sold online at ChicagoTheaterWorks.com under the “Group Sales” tab. For assistance with Groups for Flanagan’s Wake, please call 312.391.0404