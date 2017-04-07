× Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn split after 3 years of dating

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn have called it quits.

The 33-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and 36-year-old actress “have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” according to PEOPLE.

Rodgers and Munn had been together since the end of 2014, reportedly after meeting at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The couple’s split comes as a bit of a surprise due to rumors back in January of a possible engagement, after Munn was spotted wearing a diamond ring.

There were also speculations that Munn contributed to Rodgers’ strained relationship with his father and younger brother, who competed on the Bachelorette. But a source close to the quarterback told PEOPLE, “Olivia doesn’t really have anything to do with it. This is not her issue; this is the Rodgers family issue.”