× White Sox Game Notes For Thursday vs. Detroit

* After winning the season series against the White Sox just once from 1998-2009, the Tigers have won seven straight season series against the South Siders.

* The White Sox were far more comfortable playing at home than on the road last season, going 45-36 vs. 33-48 on the road.

* Todd Frazier belted 40 home runs and stole 15 bases last season, leading the White Sox in both categories. Frazier became the first player in franchise history with 40+ homers and 15+ stolen bases in a season. He also became the first player in MLB history to put up those numbers while hitting worse than .230 (Frazier hit .225).

* Jose Abreu has tallied at least 25 home runs and 100 RBI in each of his first three seasons. Only two other players in MLB history have started their careers that way – Albert Pujols and Joe DiMaggio.

*Including his time with the Padres, James Shields allowed 40 home runs in 181.2 innings pitched last season, the fewest innings ever by a pitcher that allowed 40+ home runs.