Wheel of Fortune fail is so bad it’s brilliant

Wheel of Fortune is a treasure trove of hilarious mishaps and the frequency of those funny moments has increased in the last couple of weeks.

In the most recent incident, the category given was Living Things. A woman confidently buzzed in and guessed, "Popsicle Bike."

The answer left many dumbfounded and amused. People took to Twitter with their reactions.

DID SHE JUST SAY POPSICLE BIKE?!?!?!?!? 😂😂😂 #WheelofFortune — Adam Powell (@adamp5104) April 4, 2017

I don't know what a POPSICLE BIKE is but I want one. #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/JShoylHfQ6 — Bob Hagh (@BobHagh) April 4, 2017

This chick just guessed "popsicle bike" for a Living Thing on @WheelofFortune Pat Sajek should have gave it 2 her anyway — Joe Martin (@DatBurner) April 4, 2017

Another Wheel of Fortune fail occurred just a few weeks ago and also went viral.

Ellen DeGeneres even invited the contestant who made the mistake on to her show in order to redeem himself.

Game shows' spontaneous and unfiltered formula is what make them a sure viral success.