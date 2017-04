× Thursday Chicago-area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts and Advisories

Chicago-area Rivers and streams are on the rise Thursday due to heavy rains of 1 to 3-inches during the past 48-hours. Many Rivers are in Flood and while Flood Advisories have been issued for segments that are running at or fast-approaching bankfull (see green-shaded rivers depicted on the highlighted map). Following is a list of Chicago-area river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…