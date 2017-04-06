Theatrical teen holds creative fundraiser for family in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCKPORT, Ill. -- A Lockport teenager is putting on a play to help a local family who lost their home in an explosion late last year.

The Homer Glen home was destroyed December 15th as crews were working to fix a gas leak nearby.

Since then, community members have stepped up to help the family. And the latest act of kindness comes from a 14-year-old Brooke Ferricks.

The freshman is an aspiring director who wanted to help the family who attends the same church.

“Went up to our deacons and said, ‘What can we do to help them?’” Brooke says.

She decided to direct a show for them.

She brought together a cast of 30 kids, organized rehearsals and even worked to get props and costumes donated.

This will be Brooke’s fourth production to help friends and community members in need. This time her goal is to raise $2,000 dollars.

The big show is June 17 at St Bernard’s Church in Homer Glen. Tickets are free but donations will be accepted at the door.

More information at: https://www.brookesbackyardproductions.com/​