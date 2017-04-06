× Storm winding down – The Lakeshore Flood Warning for northwest Indiana shoreline will expire around Midnight tonight

With the dropping of the High Wind Warning for Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana, the only short-term Warning left standing from the storm system that hit our area the past 48 hours is a Lakeshore Flood Warning for the northwest Indiana Lake and Porter County shoreline that will expire just after midnight tonight. Winds are diminishing and waves are on the decline as low pressure pulls away to the east.

Flood Warnings and Advisories for the many swollen rivers across the Chicago area will continue for the next few days, as runoff from the 1 to 3-inches of recent rains pour into the rivers.