× Senate votes to ‘go nuclear’ on high court pick

WASHINGTON — BREAKING: The Senate has voted to invoke the so-called “nuclear option,” paving the way for Republicans to break a Democratic filibuster of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

The controversial move will change Senate rules, allowing filibusters of Supreme Court picks to be broken with only 51 votes rather than 60.

Republicans control the Senate, 52-48, and will now vote to break the Democratic filibuster with the new 51-vote threshold.

The Senate is expected to vote to confirm Gorsuch Friday.

This is a developing story, check back for details.