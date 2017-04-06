Rocktopia Performs “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”

Rocktopia
Friday, April 7
Rialto Square Theatre
Joliet
Rocktopia.com
ROCKTOPIA delivers one-of-a-kind musical arrangements featuring the works of classical composers, rock bands and artists including Mozart, Journey, Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky, Heart, Beethoven, Styx, Foreigner, Rachmaninoff, Pink Floyd, Copland, The Who and more.
Some artists who are performing - Tony Vincent (Rent on Broadway and The Voice on NBC) as well as Kimberly Nichole (finalist NBC’s Season 8 of The Voice as well as Mistress of Madness from the wildly popular private New York night club, The Box).
ROCKTOPIA performances create
s an incredible dynamic concert experience sure to blow audiences away as proven in Budapest at the State Hungarian Opera House, now a PBS TV special airing in cities across the United States.