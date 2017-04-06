Rocktopia Performs “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rocktopia

Friday, April 7

Rialto Square Theatre

Joliet

Rocktopia.com

ROCKTOPIA delivers one-of-a-kind musical arrangements featuring the works of classical composers, rock bands and artists including Mozart, Journey, Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky, Heart, Beethoven, Styx, Foreigner, Rachmaninoff, Pink Floyd, Copland, The Who and more.

Some artists who are performing - Tony Vincent (Rent on Broadway and The Voice on NBC) as well as Kimberly Nichole (finalist NBC’s Season 8 of The Voice as well as Mistress of Madness from the wildly popular private New York night club, The Box).