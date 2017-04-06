Psychologist sheds light on how to treat anxiety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- People experience anxiety on a regular basis but not many know when and how to treat it.

40 million adults in the U.S. are affected by anxiety disorders, making it the most common mental illness and one that costs the country billions of dollars a year.

Yet while anxiety is a highly treatable disorder, people don't often seek out treatment.

WGN talks to Dr. Michelle Epstein, a licensed clinical psychologist in in private practice in Deerfield, about when and how people can get treatment.