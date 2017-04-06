× Millennium Park tops Midwest tourist destination

CHICAGO — For travelers planning trips in the midwest, the Millennium Bean has become a must stop.

Millennium Park has nudged Navy Pier from the top tourist spot, becoming the most popular place to visit in the midwest.

With its concerts, nature programs and festivals, it’s also among the top ten most visited places in the country.

A new method of crowd-counting determined that almost 13 million people visited the park just in the last half of 2016. And that’s helping the entire city.

Mayor Emanuel says he set a goal to bring 50 million visitors to Chicago by the year 2020. But the city surpassed that, hitting a record 54.1 million visitors last year.