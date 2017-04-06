× McCullogh appears in court seeking certificate of innocence

A 77-year-old man, fighting to clear his name from a decades-old murder, made his case today in court.

Jack McCullogh is asking for a certificate of innocence.

In 2012, McCullough was found guilty in the 1957 killing of Sycamore girl Maria Ridulph.

But a judge threw out the conviction after a new prosecutor said McCullough couldn’t have done it.

The judge heard from both sides today, but did not make a decision.

The case will be back in court next week.