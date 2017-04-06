Lunchbreak: Matzo meal pancakes and dense bittersweet chocolate cake, prepared by chef Ina Pinkney

Ina Pinkney

To purchase a copy of the book:

Ina’s Kitchen: Memories and Recipes from the Breakfast Queen

Matzo Meal Pancakes

Ingredients:

1/2 cup matzo meal

1/2 cup hot water

2 eggs, large

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

canola oil

raw sugar

Directions:

Put about 1/4 inch of canola oil into a large frying pan and heat on medium high. In a small bowl, crack the eggs, and whisk with a fork. Add the matzo meal, salt and sugar and stir to combine. It will be thick. Add the hot water and stir until incorporated and the mixture is thin. Drop by 1/8 cupfuls into the pan, fitting as many as you can but leaving a space between each. Cook until the bottoms turn golden and turn over. Watch until that side, too, gets golden. Put on a paper towel covered place. Repeat with the rest of the batter. Sprinkle with raw sugar.

Dense Bittersweet Chocolate Cake

Ingredients:

1 lb. unsalted butter

1 lb. bittersweet chocolate, high quality, chopped

1 cup coffee, brewed and strong

8 eggs, large

1 cup sugar

1 Tbs vanilla

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. Butter the sides and bottom of a 10” springform pan and set aside. Combine the butter, chocolate and coffee and melt slowly over low heat in a heavy pot. Stir occasionally until smooth. Remove from the heat and let cool for 5 minutes or longer. The chocolate should be warm, not hot to the touch. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar and vanilla until frothy. Whisk the eggs into the melted chocolate until combined. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Bake for one hour. Cool on a wire rack until it reaches room temperature. Remove the side of the pan, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.