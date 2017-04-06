Lunchbreak: Braised lamb shanks, prepared by Chez Moi chef Dominique Tougne

Chef Dominique Tougne

Chez Moi

2100 N Halsted Street

Chicago

(773) 871-2100

www.chezmoichicago.com

Braised Lamb Shank a la Robuchon

Serve 4

Ingredients:

4 lamb shanks, about 12 to 14 oz each

2 tsp cumin powder

2 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp ginger powder

1 tsp madras curry

1 stem thyme

1 stem rosemary

salt and pepper

1/2 cup olive oil

Directions:

Combine all the spices together and set aside. Heat 2 tsp of olive oil in a skillet. Pan sear the lamb shanks on all sides, set aside. Rub each one with the spice mix. In a large sauce pot, display the lamb shanks, then cover with water. Bring to a boil, then cook for about 2 1/2 hours over low to medium heat. When the meat is tender, remove carefully the lamb and set up in a sheet pan. Drizzle olive oil on top, then roast in an oven at 400F until a nice light brown crust. Serve very hot over mashed potatoes or couscous.