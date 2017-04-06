× Lakeview Pantry feeding a need and feeding souls

One in six people across Chicagoland doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from. And many of them are senior citizens, students, and working families. But, as WGN’s Steve Sanders reports, Lakeview Pantry’s new location on the North Side is not only a very visible sign that hungry people are everywhere, it’s new space is feeding souls.

Lakeview Pantry is part of the Greater Chicago Food Depository network which relies on private donations of cash and food. And Trader Joe's and Whole Foods are among the very generous donors to Lakeview Pantry. The design plan also won a prestigious architectural award. If you'd like to learn more about that, or whether you qualify for food assistance, please click the links below.

