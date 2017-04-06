High winds crack glass on Chicago high-rise; some streets closed in area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — High winds are blamed for cracking glass on a high-rise building in downtown Chicago, prompting police to close some nearby streets.

Early Thursday morning, the windows cracked on a high-rise at 155 N. Wacker.

No injuries were reported. The glass didn't shatter, but a few streets were closed starting about 2 a.m. as a precaution.

Downtown closures due to high winds:

Sidewalk is blocked on Franklin from Washington to Lake

Franklin is shut down from Washington to Lake

Randolph is closed - No WB traffic from Wells

High Winds/Falling Debris causing closures downtown on Randolph: Wacker to Wells & Franklin: Washington to Randolph. pic.twitter.com/OAphQedTdW — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) April 6, 2017

Strong storms on Wednesday damaged homes in White County in eastern Illinois, where a funnel cloud was reported near Enfield. High winds and waves along Lake Michigan prompted officials in the Chicago area to warn people to avoid the shoreline on Thursday.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. today and a Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service say waves reaching heights of roughly 15 to 20 feet and flooding are possible along the Chicago lakefront on Thursday. The weather service says wind gusts could reach 50-60 mph, contributing to flooding in northeast Illinois.

For the latest weather updates, go to Chicago Weather Center