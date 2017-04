Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago's last superintendent isn't ruling out a run for mayor.

Former police chief Garry McCarthy addressed the rumors when he stopped by the WGN News at 6.

Mccarthy admits being bitter about being fired but he says he wouldn't run against the mayor just for revenge.

He took credit for a 50 year low in the murder rate and he called the justice department probe of Chicago policing as deeply flawed

The wide ranging interview touched on President Trump, Gov Rauner and House Speaker Mike Madigan.