Fake bomb found on Chicago flight; Man arrested

CHICAGO -- A United Airlines flight bound for Chicago was grounded this morning after a fake explosive device was found in a traveler's suitcase.

Customs agents discovered the mock device in a pre-clearance area at Toronto’s international airport.

58-years-old Joseph Galaska, from Milwaukee, was arrested and is now charged with Mischief.

Passengers were forced to wait on the tarmac for several hours, before being escorted off and re-screened.

Police say there is no threat, but the investigation continues.