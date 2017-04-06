Cubs Game Notes For Thursday @ St. Louis

* John Lackey has never won fewer than nine games in any of the 14 seasons he’s pitched in the big leagues.

* Wade Davis converted his first save opportunity for the Cubs on Tuesday, as he continued his bullpen dominance over the past three-plus seasons where he ranks first in ERA, OPS+ allowed, HR/9 innings, and has a 19-4 record.

* Since the beginning of last season, new Cubs (and former Cardinals) center fielder Jon Jay has hit a whopping 155 points better with runners on (.402) than with the bases empty (.247).

* After missing all of 2016 due to Tommy John surgery, it’ll be interesting to see if Lance Lynn exhibits the same reliance on his fastball as he did prior to the injury. Over the four previous seasons, no pitcher other than Bartolo Colon (85.0%)came close to throwing fastballs as often as Lynn (76.9%).